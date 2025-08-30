Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:46 30.08.2025

France, Germany to provide Ukraine with additional air defense assets after massive Russian air strikes

1 min read

France and Germany will provide Ukraine with additional air defense assets in response to massive Russian air strikes, including the attack on Kyiv on August 28, according to a statement following a joint press conference by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron in Toulon.

"Amid massive Russian air strikes on Ukraine and its population, as well as given the consequences for our own security, France and Germany will provide Ukraine with additional air defense assets," Merz and Macron said, adding that "despite intensive international diplomatic efforts, Russia shows no intention of ending its aggressive war against Ukraine."

