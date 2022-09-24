Facts

11:15 24.09.2022

Zelensky to residents of occupied territories: Save your lives, help us weaken and destroy occupiers

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the citizens in the territories temporarily occupied by Russia to save their lives and help Ukraine weaken and destroy the enemy.

"I have a simple request to all our people in the temporarily occupied territory: do the main thing – save your lives and help us weaken and destroy the occupiers," he said in a daily vide address on Friday night.

The head of state also called on the residents of the occupied territories to hide from the Russian mobilization "by any means", avoid conscription letters, and try to get to the free territory of Ukraine.

"But if you get into the Russian army, sabotage any activity of the enemy, hinder any Russian operations, provide us with any important information about the occupiers – their bases, headquarters, warehouses with ammunition. And at the first opportunity, switch to our positions. Do everything to save your life and help liberate Ukraine," Zelensky said.

