On Friday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Oleksiy Makeyev as Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany by his decree.

Relevant document No. 662/2022 was published on the website of the head of state.

"To appoint Oleksiy Serhiyovych Makeyev as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Federal Republic of Germany," the decree says.