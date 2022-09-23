Zelensky: I would like China to help Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that at the moment he does not have a channel of communication with China, but he would like to get help from this state against amid Russia's invasion.

"Before the large-scale invasion, there were communication channels between our countries, we had a lot of economic and trade cooperation," Zelensky said in an interview with a number of French media outlets, Ouest France newspaper reports.

However, at present, he said, he does not have a channel of communication with China.

"And this is a shame. I would like them [China] to help Ukraine," the president said, answering a question about China's ambiguous attitude towards the Russian war in Ukraine.

Zelensky also added that as of today, a call with his Chinese president "would be difficult."

The head of the Ukrainian state acknowledged the "weak point" and "mistake" of Ukrainian diplomacy, which is the lack of presence in certain regions of the world, including the Caribbean.