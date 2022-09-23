Facts

13:21 23.09.2022

G7 FMs condemn Russia's intentions to hold pseudo-referenda, promise to continue further targeted sanctions against Russia

3 min read
G7 FMs condemn Russia's intentions to hold pseudo-referenda, promise to continue further targeted sanctions against Russia

The G7 Foreign Ministers and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy have condemned Russia's statement on holding fictitious referenda and promise to continue further targeted sanctions against Russia.

“The G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative strongly condemned Russia’s announcement to conduct sham referenda on sovereign Ukrainian territory, which is temporarily under Russian control. Any referenda held under conditions of Russian military presence, intimidation, and forced deportation cannot be free or fair,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement as chair of the G7 meeting of Foreign Ministers.

The Ministers stressed that any annexation of Ukrainian territory would be a gross violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and the UN Charter. They called on all States to unequivocally condemn any referendums and not recognize their results.

“The G7 will also pursue further targeted sanctions and are committed to sustained economic and political pressure on Russia,” the statement reads.

The G7 foreign ministers expressed regret over Russia's deliberate escalation steps, including partial mobilization of reservists and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric.

“Russia must immediately stop its aggression, withdraw its troops and military equipment from Ukraine and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and the territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. The G7 further called on Russia to immediately cease its filtration operations and forced deportations of Ukrainian civilians to Russia,” the document says.

The G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative expressed deep concern over the latest reports of atrocities committed in the recently liberated parts of Ukraine by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including, in particular, reports of numerous graves, crime scenes and torture sites in the town of Izium and in Kharkiv region.

“The G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative agreed that the swift and thorough preservation of evidence on the ground is of utmost importance in order to hold the perpetrators accountable for crimes committed. Ukraine can rely on the support of the G7 in this regard,” they assured.

In addition, the G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative reaffirmed Ukraine's legitimate right to defend itself from Russia's ongoing, unprovoked and unjustified aggressive war in order to regain full control over its territory within its internationally recognized borders. They welcomed the courage and success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the current counteroffensive, which allowed them to liberate large areas of Ukraine's territory from Russian control.

“The G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative were unanimous in their unwavering commitment to continue and sustain economic, financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support for Ukraine for as long as necessary and to the extent necessary, to ensure Ukraine’s path to freedom, peace, reconstruction and economic development,” the foreign ministers stated.

Tags: #g7

MORE ABOUT

13:58 12.09.2022
Stefanchuk to take part in G7 speaker meeting this week

Stefanchuk to take part in G7 speaker meeting this week

10:46 06.09.2022
G7 ambassadors express ‘concern’ over draft law on selection of leadership of anti-corruption institutions of Ukraine

G7 ambassadors express ‘concern’ over draft law on selection of leadership of anti-corruption institutions of Ukraine

17:49 02.09.2022
G7 countries confirm commitment to phasing out Russian oil on their markets – statement

G7 countries confirm commitment to phasing out Russian oil on their markets – statement

13:53 29.08.2022
G7 welcomes IAEA-led mission to Zaporizhia NPP

G7 welcomes IAEA-led mission to Zaporizhia NPP

09:22 25.08.2022
Russia must withdraw troops, equipment from Zaporizhia NPP – G7 ambassadors at meeting with Energoatom president

Russia must withdraw troops, equipment from Zaporizhia NPP – G7 ambassadors at meeting with Energoatom president

14:16 10.08.2022
G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

14:58 29.07.2022
Brink: G7 comes to Odesa to demonstrate world to be watching and hold Russia accountable

Brink: G7 comes to Odesa to demonstrate world to be watching and hold Russia accountable

11:05 29.07.2022
G7 Ambassadors arrive in Odesa, reiterate importance of grain deal – Simmons

G7 Ambassadors arrive in Odesa, reiterate importance of grain deal – Simmons

17:12 11.07.2022
Ambassadors of G7 countries recall the need to appoint SAPO head

Ambassadors of G7 countries recall the need to appoint SAPO head

18:03 28.06.2022
G7 countries declare their readiness to help Ukraine as long as it takes

G7 countries declare their readiness to help Ukraine as long as it takes

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy losses amount to 550 military, 18 tanks, 20 combat vehicles, 14 artillery systems, one aircraft, one helicopter in past 24 hours

Zelensky: Russia's decision on mobilization is admission that their regular army crumbling

Yermak on POWs swap: We won’t stop until we return all our people from Russian captivity

Situation with infrastructure in Izium close to apocalyptic – dpty mayor

Departure of male students of foreign universities abroad during martial law banned from Sept 14 – State Border Guard Service

LATEST

Russia won’t win war against Ukraine – Baerbock

USA preparing to send new batch of ammunition to Ukraine

Filatov Institute introduces artificial intelligence technologies for diagnosing visual impairment in patients with diabetes

Grossi presents initiative to create security protection zone around ZNPP to Ukrainian energy minister, US secretary of energy

Canadian FM: Holding of referendum by Russia on territory of Ukraine with predetermined results to have zero legitimacy

Enemy losses amount to 550 military, 18 tanks, 20 combat vehicles, 14 artillery systems, one aircraft, one helicopter in past 24 hours

Russia has already lost the war morally and politically – Borrell

Zelensky: Russia's decision on mobilization is admission that their regular army crumbling

Extension, strengthening of US military assistance to Ukraine increases amid Putin's mobilization decree – Yermak

Yermak on POWs swap: We won’t stop until we return all our people from Russian captivity

AD
AD
AD
AD