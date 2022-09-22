Facts

18:11 22.09.2022

MFA thanks Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for mediation efforts to release Ukrainian POWs

1 min read
The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has expressed gratitude to Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud for his mediation efforts for the release of ten Ukrainian prisoners from the Russian captivity.

"Ukraine appreciates and highly values the mediation efforts by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, for his humanitarian mediation efforts for the release of the ten prisoners of war that were transported by a Saudi aircraft to Riyadh today," the ministry said on Twitter on Thursday.

It also underlined that this step was essential for the liberation of the prisoners of war.

Tags: #mfa #saudi_arabia

