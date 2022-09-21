Facts

13:52 21.09.2022

Scholz: We will not accept peace dictated by Russia

The West will not accept peace dictated by Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said.

"If we want this war to end, then we cannot be indifferent to how it ends. Putin will only give up his war and his imperialist ambitions if he realizes that he cannot win. At the same time, he not only destroys Ukraine, but also his own country. That is why we will not accept peace dictated by Russia. That is why we will not accept any ostentatious referenda. And that is why Ukraine must be able to defend itself against a Russian invasion," Scholz said, speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.

He stressed that Germany supported Ukraine with all its might – financially, economically, with humanitarian aid, as well as with weapons. Together with partners around the world, Germany had imposed tough economic sanctions on the Russian leadership and the Russian economy, Scholz added.

"There is not the slightest justification for Russia's war of occupation against Ukraine. President Putin is waging this war for the sole purpose of capturing Ukraine. Self-determination and political independence do not count for him. And there is only one word for this – imperialism. Simple and clear," Scholz emphasized.

The Chancellor drew attention to the fact that Germany also supported Ukraine in the export of food products.

"And we will support Ukraine when it comes to taking on the huge costs of rebuilding the country," Scholz assured.

