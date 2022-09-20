Facts

15:46 20.09.2022

‘Referendums’ on joining Russia to be held in ORDLO, temporarily occupied Kherson region from Sept 23 to Sept 27

1 min read

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs called for new sanctions against Russia and the provision of more weapons to Ukraine in connection with Russia's organization of fake "referendums" in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

“Apparently Russia is moving ahead with organising fake referenda in the occupied territories of Ukraine, international community must reject this move, more sanctions must follow and Ukraine must get more weapons to liberate its territory, we must say no to Russian blackmail,” Rinkēvičs said on Twitter Tuesday.

In addition, head of the occupation administration of Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, announced the holding of a so-called "referendum" on the issue of the region's entry into the Russian Federation on September 23-27.

