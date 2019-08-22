Facts

13:29 22.08.2019

Support of referendum on Ukraine's independence as high today as it was before 1991 vote

If a referendum on the declaration of independence of Ukraine were held in August 2019, the vast majority of Ukrainians (89%) would support the independence of the country, according to a survey conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation in conjunction with the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

Such a high level of support was observed only in a 1991 survey conducted on the eve of the referendum.

According to the study, 68% of respondents said Independence Day is a public holiday. For 23% it is just a day off and only 4% of Ukrainians said the holiday marks a historical mistake.

Independence Day is most perceived as a public holiday in central (77%) and western (75%) regions of Ukraine, and slightly less in southern (58%) and eastern regions (60%).

For 53% of respondents, the celebration of Independence Day on August 24 is associated with the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine. Remaining respondents connect this date either with a referendum on independence (22%), or with the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the Declaration on State Sovereignty of Ukraine (11%). Some 14.5% could not give a definite answer.

Some 26% of Ukrainians believe that over the years of independence, more positive events occurred, while 23% said negative events. Some 46% are inclined to believe that it was equally positive and negative.

These estimates became significantly more positive compared to 2011, when 31% of respondents said that there was more negative, and only 13.5% said that there was more positive.

The nationwide study of public opinion was carried out from August 8 to August 20, 2019. Some 2,040 respondents over 18 were interviewed. The survey was conducted in 103 settlements in all regions of Ukraine, except Russia-occupied Crimea and Russia-occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The margin of error does not exceed 2.3%.

The survey was financially supported by the International Renaissance Foundation. Some questions were included in it at the request of the Center of Policy and Law Reform.

