Facts

15:32 20.09.2022

Ukrainians trust Armed Forces almost unanimously – poll

1 min read
Ukrainians trust Armed Forces almost unanimously – poll

The citizens of Ukraine show almost unanimous support for the Ukrainian army in the context of Russia's full-scale armed aggression, according to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

"Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces almost unanimously – at the level of 95%," the KIIS said in the report published on Tuesday.

It also said that 81% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The survey was designed and conducted by the National Democratic Institute in Ukraine. The fieldwork was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on August 2-9, 2022, via computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) method with 2,510 completed interviews. The survey is representative only of the adult population currently residing in Ukraine who use mobile phones with Ukrainian numbers. Areas that were outside the control of the Ukrainian government before February 24, 2022, were excluded. The average margin of error for the national sample is +/- 2.2%. The research is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Sweden and Global Affairs Canada.

Tags: #army #kiis

MORE ABOUT

09:58 02.06.2022
Zaluzhny: Speedy transition of Ukrainian Armed Forces to NATO–style weapons to save lives of our people, our territories

Zaluzhny: Speedy transition of Ukrainian Armed Forces to NATO–style weapons to save lives of our people, our territories

20:17 19.04.2022
Ukrainian army resumes control over Maryinka, in area of ​​Oleksandrivka strongly restrains offensive of occupiers – General Staff

Ukrainian army resumes control over Maryinka, in area of ​​Oleksandrivka strongly restrains offensive of occupiers – General Staff

10:47 11.04.2022
Russian army builds up strength, tries to fulfill 'minimum plan' to occupy east of Ukraine - Dpty Defense Minister

Russian army builds up strength, tries to fulfill 'minimum plan' to occupy east of Ukraine - Dpty Defense Minister

14:03 21.03.2022
Russia starts to involve in hostilities personnel of support units - General Staff

Russia starts to involve in hostilities personnel of support units - General Staff

13:20 21.03.2022
AFU destroys four of ten Russian armies – Arestovych

AFU destroys four of ten Russian armies – Arestovych

09:41 19.03.2022
Army stops invaders in many directions, plan to seize Ukraine fails – Zelensky

Army stops invaders in many directions, plan to seize Ukraine fails – Zelensky

20:03 18.03.2022
Crimeans conscripted into Russian army not to be subject to prosecution in Ukraine, except cases when they comply with military orders – prosecutor's office

Crimeans conscripted into Russian army not to be subject to prosecution in Ukraine, except cases when they comply with military orders – prosecutor's office

16:28 17.03.2022
Some UAH 150 mln already collected for army through Diia app - Fedorov

Some UAH 150 mln already collected for army through Diia app - Fedorov

14:30 17.03.2022
In cities around Kyiv, invaders rape, kill local population - Arestovych

In cities around Kyiv, invaders rape, kill local population - Arestovych

11:21 15.03.2022
Some UAH 11.75 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU

Some UAH 11.75 bln transferred to NBU account to support AFU

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky discuses topical security issues with Erdogan

'Referendums' won't change Ukraine's action plan on de-occupation of its territories – Podoliak

Rada appeals to tworld community in connection with Russia’s aggression in Black, Azov Seas and Kerch Strait

Ukrainian IT specialists hack into website of Wagner group, copy all data on mercenaries – Digital Transformation Ministry

Russian invaders lose about 160 soldiers, five UAVs, aircraft over day – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Zelensky discuses topical security issues with Erdogan

'Referendums' won't change Ukraine's action plan on de-occupation of its territories – Podoliak

Rada appeals to tworld community in connection with Russia’s aggression in Black, Azov Seas and Kerch Strait

‘Referendums’ on joining Russia to be held in ORDLO, temporarily occupied Kherson region from Sept 23 to Sept 27

Ukraine strives to restore its territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders of 1991 – Kuleba

Possibility of transferring modern tanks to Ukraine being discussed – Pentagon

Urgent discussion of Luhansk and Donetsk regions' 'merging' with Russia indicates panic amid Ukraine's counteroffensive – ISW

Ukrainian IT specialists hack into website of Wagner group, copy all data on mercenaries – Digital Transformation Ministry

Russian invaders lose about 160 soldiers, five UAVs, aircraft over day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroy aircraft, X-59 missile, five enemy UAVs over day – Ukraine's Air Force

AD
AD
AD
AD