Ukrainians trust Armed Forces almost unanimously – poll

The citizens of Ukraine show almost unanimous support for the Ukrainian army in the context of Russia's full-scale armed aggression, according to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

"Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces almost unanimously – at the level of 95%," the KIIS said in the report published on Tuesday.

It also said that 81% of Ukrainians trust President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The survey was designed and conducted by the National Democratic Institute in Ukraine. The fieldwork was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology on August 2-9, 2022, via computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) method with 2,510 completed interviews. The survey is representative only of the adult population currently residing in Ukraine who use mobile phones with Ukrainian numbers. Areas that were outside the control of the Ukrainian government before February 24, 2022, were excluded. The average margin of error for the national sample is +/- 2.2%. The research is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Sweden and Global Affairs Canada.