Facts

13:26 20.09.2022

Urgent discussion of Luhansk and Donetsk regions' 'merging' with Russia indicates panic amid Ukraine's counteroffensive – ISW

2 min read

An urgent discussion on September 19 among Russian protégés about the need for immediate Russian annexation of Luhansk and Donetsk regions indicates that the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive is causing panic among puppet forces and some in the Kremlin, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) say.

"Partial annexation at this stage would also place the Kremlin in the strange position of demanding that Ukrainian forces unoccupy 'Russian' territory, and the humiliating position of being unable to enforce that demand. It remains very unclear that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be willing to place himself in such a bind for the dubious benefit of making it easier to threaten NATO or Ukraine with escalation he remains highly unlikely to conduct at this stage," according to the ISW analyst report for September 19.

It is noted that recent Ukrainian counteroffensive successes are further reducing the already poor morale among Russian units that had been considered elite before February 24. In addition, the size of the volunteer units that Russia can create is likely to be reduced. Analysts point out that the Russian forces have been constantly reducing the units they used as the main tactical ones – there is a transition from battalions to companies, and in some cases to platoons, which drastically reduces the combat power of new units.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue limited and localized offensive operations across the Oskil River and along the Lyman-Yampil-Bilohorivka line, as well as strikes against Russian military, transport and logistics facilities in Kherson region. Russian troops continue to attack south of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian and Russian sources identified three main areas of combat activity on September 19: northwest of the city of Kherson, near the Ukrainian bridgehead on the Inhulets River, and in the north of Kherson region in Olhyne district.

Tags: #war #isw

MORE ABOUT

10:04 20.09.2022
Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroy aircraft, X-59 missile, five enemy UAVs over day – Ukraine's Air Force

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroy aircraft, X-59 missile, five enemy UAVs over day – Ukraine's Air Force

16:44 19.09.2022
Russian south units caught between Ukrainian defense forces, right bank – Pivden task force

Russian south units caught between Ukrainian defense forces, right bank – Pivden task force

17:38 16.09.2022
Occupiers strengthen positions in eastern Ukraine, but Ukrainian Armed Forces continue counteroffensive – ISW

Occupiers strengthen positions in eastern Ukraine, but Ukrainian Armed Forces continue counteroffensive – ISW

11:28 14.09.2022
Kremlin admits its defeat in Kharkiv region, first Russia’s defeat in war against Ukraine – ISW

Kremlin admits its defeat in Kharkiv region, first Russia’s defeat in war against Ukraine – ISW

18:57 13.09.2022
Ukrainian military destroys Russian Su-24 bomber, Su-25 attack aircraft and one UAV – Air Force

Ukrainian military destroys Russian Su-24 bomber, Su-25 attack aircraft and one UAV – Air Force

14:49 13.09.2022
Phase of war-induced psychological mobilization of Ukrainians continues - study

Phase of war-induced psychological mobilization of Ukrainians continues - study

12:32 13.09.2022
War to end with restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty within borders of 1991 – Reznikov

War to end with restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty within borders of 1991 – Reznikov

12:00 13.09.2022
Ninety winter days to determine future of Ukraine and Europe – Zelensky

Ninety winter days to determine future of Ukraine and Europe – Zelensky

11:11 13.09.2022
Volchansk of Kharkiv region liberated - Border Guard Service

Volchansk of Kharkiv region liberated - Border Guard Service

11:06 13.09.2022
AFU’s counteroffensive in Ukraine’s south developing, part of invaders’ units leave strategically important Kyselivka, retreats to Dnipro – ISW

AFU’s counteroffensive in Ukraine’s south developing, part of invaders’ units leave strategically important Kyselivka, retreats to Dnipro – ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian IT specialists hack into website of Wagner group, copy all data on mercenaries – Digital Transformation Ministry

Russian invaders lose about 160 soldiers, five UAVs, aircraft over day – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners destroy aircraft, X-59 missile, five enemy UAVs over day – Ukraine's Air Force

Defense forces repel enemy attacks in areas of three settlements – AFU General Staff

Missile attack on Kyiv hydroelectric power plant to not cause catastrophic consequences – Ukrhydroenergo

LATEST

Ukrainian IT specialists hack into website of Wagner group, copy all data on mercenaries – Digital Transformation Ministry

Russian invaders lose about 160 soldiers, five UAVs, aircraft over day – AFU General Staff

Defense forces repel enemy attacks in areas of three settlements – AFU General Staff

Law enforcers already exhume 146 bodies at mass grave near Izium, incl bodies of two children – Synehubov

Germany to give Ukraine four more PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers with ammo

German Defense Ministry announces training projects for Ukrainian military in Germany, transfer of two MLRS, 50 armored vehicles to Ukraine

Invaders fire at Kryvy Rih district from MLRS – Vilkul

Missile attack on Kyiv hydroelectric power plant to not cause catastrophic consequences – Ukrhydroenergo

Rutte, Scholz agree to continue supporting Ukraine

Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief holds meeting to consider Ukrainian army's readiness for winter - President's Office

AD
AD
AD
AD