Enemy shells Mykolaiv at night, no victims reported

On Sunday night, the enemy launched a rocket attack on Mykolaiv, there were no casualties among the people, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reports.

"Mykolaiv has been shelled after midnight today. One of the rockets hit the courtyard of a private house. A utility building has been completely destroyed there, windows, doors, and a mutilated roof have been knocked out in several residential buildings. Fortunately, none of the residents were injured," Senkevych wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday morning.

In addition, "about 300 meters of contact wire of the tram network were damaged in one of the sections. The repair team of Mykoliavelectrotrans is already working on the spot."

At the moment, the area of the shelling is being examined, detailed information will be published later.