UN to send mission to mass grave site in Izium – media

The United Nations will soon send a mission of the UN human rights monitoring agency to de-occupied Izium and its environs, CNN reports, citing its own UN source.

"The war crimes investigation team may follow after that, the source said," the report notes.

Their specific destination remains "unclear" at this time, the journalists say.

Earlier it was reported that in de-occupied Izium, Kharkiv region, legal proceedings began in relation to the mass graves of people found there.