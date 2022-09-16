Facts

18:02 16.09.2022

UN to send mission to mass grave site in Izium – media

1 min read
UN to send mission to mass grave site in Izium – media

The United Nations will soon send a mission of the UN human rights monitoring agency to de-occupied Izium and its environs, CNN reports, citing its own UN source.

"The war crimes investigation team may follow after that, the source said," the report notes.

Their specific destination remains "unclear" at this time, the journalists say.

Earlier it was reported that in de-occupied Izium, Kharkiv region, legal proceedings began in relation to the mass graves of people found there.

Tags: #un #izium

MORE ABOUT

18:11 16.09.2022
Zelensky promises justly dreadful retribution for mass burial site in Izium

Zelensky promises justly dreadful retribution for mass burial site in Izium

11:31 16.09.2022
Podoliak reports on 450 graves at mass burial sites in Izium

Podoliak reports on 450 graves at mass burial sites in Izium

10:11 16.09.2022
Zelensky: Procedural actions regarding mass burial sites begun in Izium

Zelensky: Procedural actions regarding mass burial sites begun in Izium

18:22 14.09.2022
Shmyhal calls on UN Ukraine to join social support programs, infrastructure reconstruction

Shmyhal calls on UN Ukraine to join social support programs, infrastructure reconstruction

13:51 14.09.2022
Zelensky raises Ukrainian flag in liberated Izium

Zelensky raises Ukrainian flag in liberated Izium

10:29 09.09.2022
Ukraine's Permanent Rep to UN: The only right way for Russia is to surrender and withdraw

Ukraine's Permanent Rep to UN: The only right way for Russia is to surrender and withdraw

09:57 08.09.2022
UN experts to travel to Donbas to investigate shelling of Olenivka pretrial detention facility

UN experts to travel to Donbas to investigate shelling of Olenivka pretrial detention facility

16:07 27.08.2022
Ombudsman: I hope next UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will protect human rights rather than worry about being 'neutral'

Ombudsman: I hope next UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will protect human rights rather than worry about being 'neutral'

18:38 24.08.2022
Zelensky proposes holding UN Summit of Future in Kyiv

Zelensky proposes holding UN Summit of Future in Kyiv

18:11 10.08.2022
Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky urges world politicians, all intl organizations to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism after mass graves in Izium

Ukrainian air defense shoots down Russian missile over Uman, minor damage to non-residential buildings

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih, emergency services cleaning up aftermath

Head of National Police: Fifty bodies of killed civilians, 445 graves near Izium found in occupied territories of Kharkiv region

Podoliak: Strikes on civilian targets - basic element of Russia's war against Ukraine

LATEST

Zelensky urges world politicians, all intl organizations to recognize Russia as state sponsor of terrorism after mass graves in Izium

Occupiers strengthen positions in eastern Ukraine, but Ukrainian Armed Forces continue counteroffensive – ISW

MFA urges partners to continue military support for Ukraine

Ukrainian air defense shoots down Russian missile over Uman, minor damage to non-residential buildings

Russia mounts another missile attack on hydraulic structures in Kryvyi Rih, emergency services cleaning up aftermath

Demonstrative strikes by Russia on infrastructure to accelerate process of transferring air defense, missile defense systems to Ukraine

Head of National Police: Fifty bodies of killed civilians, 445 graves near Izium found in occupied territories of Kharkiv region

Podoliak: Strikes on civilian targets - basic element of Russia's war against Ukraine

President of European Commission visits Kyiv region

Enemy launches missile attack on Kryvyi Rih – Vilkul

AD
AD
AD
AD