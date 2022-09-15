Facts

13:06 15.09.2022

Lithuania to send two batches of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine – FM

Lithuania to send two batches of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine – FM

Lithuania will send two batches of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has said.

"Just today, the Lithuanian government has announced that we will send an additional batch of armored personnel carriers. Two batches. One of them should arrive in Ukraine very soon," Landsbergis said at a press conference in Odesa on Wednesday.

He stressed that the Ukrainian army knows where to use them.

"On the other hand, we have tried to be a lawyer, in many cases reminding our partners and allies both in the EU and in NATO that this is still not enough," Lansbergis said.

