Facts

16:04 14.09.2022

Shmyhal: In case of impossibility to quickly restore critical infrastructure destroyed by Russia in winter people will be evacuated


Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that if it is impossible to quickly restore critical infrastructure facilities that might be destroyed by Russia in winter, people will be evacuated.

"Of course, we do not leave out a possibility that if the enemy continues to destroy our infrastructure insidiously and in a terrorist manner and the cities are left without heating and power supply when it is cold outside, then, of course, we will use such an element as the evacuation of people if it is impossible to restore the infrastructure within a short period, a day or two days maximum," Shmyhal said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The PM stressed that the authorities, in particular, regional administrations, are ready for such a scenario and have developed necessary plans.

