Facts

11:11 13.09.2022

Volchansk of Kharkiv region liberated - Border Guard Service

1 min read
Volchansk of Kharkiv region liberated - Border Guard Service

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported on the liberation of the town of Volchansk of Kharkiv region from the Russian occupation.

"Volchansk is at home," reads a message posted on the State Border Guard Service's Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

A video, showing destroyed Russian equipment and Ukrainian servicemen removing Russian propaganda from billboards and facades of buildings in the town, is attached to the message.

Volchansk is located 3 km from the border with the Russian Federation and was occupied on the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. During the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military, the occupiers moved their illegal "regional administration" to the town for several days.

Tags: #war #kharkiv_region

MORE ABOUT

12:32 13.09.2022
War to end with restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty within borders of 1991 – Reznikov

War to end with restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty within borders of 1991 – Reznikov

12:00 13.09.2022
Ninety winter days to determine future of Ukraine and Europe – Zelensky

Ninety winter days to determine future of Ukraine and Europe – Zelensky

11:06 13.09.2022
AFU’s counteroffensive in Ukraine’s south developing, part of invaders’ units leave strategically important Kyselivka, retreats to Dnipro – ISW

AFU’s counteroffensive in Ukraine’s south developing, part of invaders’ units leave strategically important Kyselivka, retreats to Dnipro – ISW

10:53 13.09.2022
Invaders lose about 350 military, 10 artillery systems, three 3 air defense systems, 17 cruise missiles shot down in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 350 military, 10 artillery systems, three 3 air defense systems, 17 cruise missiles shot down in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

10:24 13.09.2022
AFU defeats tank army of Russia in Kharkiv region created to counter NATO – British intelligence

AFU defeats tank army of Russia in Kharkiv region created to counter NATO – British intelligence

09:52 13.09.2022
Movement of our troops continues – Zelensky

Movement of our troops continues – Zelensky

15:07 12.09.2022
Over 1,800 invaders eliminated in south direction over past two weeks – Humeniuk

Over 1,800 invaders eliminated in south direction over past two weeks – Humeniuk

15:05 12.09.2022
Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate Vysokopillia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Sukhy Stavok and Myroliubivka in Kherson region - Pivden Task Force

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate Vysokopillia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Sukhy Stavok and Myroliubivka in Kherson region - Pivden Task Force

12:50 10.09.2022
Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv region – Zelensky

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv region – Zelensky

13:22 09.09.2022
AFU likely to liberate Kupyansk within next 72 hours - ISW

AFU likely to liberate Kupyansk within next 72 hours - ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

War to end with restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty within borders of 1991 – Reznikov

Zelensky urges world to respond to Russian strikes on critical infrastructure

Invaders lose about 350 military, 10 artillery systems, three 3 air defense systems, 17 cruise missiles shot down in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AFU defeats tank army of Russia in Kharkiv region created to counter NATO – British intelligence

Kharkiv, region left without electricity due to failure of backup line – Tymoshenko

LATEST

Zelensky urges world to respond to Russian strikes on critical infrastructure

Kharkiv, region left without electricity due to failure of backup line – Tymoshenko

Trump should look war without rose-colored glasses – Zelensky

Invaders again fired at residential area in Kharkiv, info about victims being clarified – mayor

WANO supports IAEA initiative to create safety zone at ZNPP

Yermak discusses support for Ukraine with reps of the Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights

Zelensky admits future cuts in financial and military support for Ukraine

Kyiv waiting for air defense, missile defense supplies for Ukraine after strikes on critical infrastructure – Podoliak

Govt re-imposes sanctions on Kurchenko, Lebedev, Yanukovych, Deripaska – PM

In Kharkiv, critical infrastructure facilities disabled, electricity lost, all electric transport stopped due to enemy shelling

AD
AD
AD
AD