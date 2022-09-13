Volchansk of Kharkiv region liberated - Border Guard Service
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has reported on the liberation of the town of Volchansk of Kharkiv region from the Russian occupation.
"Volchansk is at home," reads a message posted on the State Border Guard Service's Facebook page on Tuesday morning.
A video, showing destroyed Russian equipment and Ukrainian servicemen removing Russian propaganda from billboards and facades of buildings in the town, is attached to the message.
Volchansk is located 3 km from the border with the Russian Federation and was occupied on the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. During the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military, the occupiers moved their illegal "regional administration" to the town for several days.