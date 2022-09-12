Yermak discusses support for Ukraine with reps of the Raoul Wallenberg Center for Human Rights

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with representatives of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights, founded by human rights defender Irwin Kotler and discussed issues of support for Ukraine, the press service of the president reports.

The organization is a “unique international consortium of parliamentarians, scholars, jurists, human rights defenders, representatives of NGOs and students united in the pursuit of justice.”

Yermak briefed the meeting participants on the struggle of Ukrainians for the independence and territorial integrity of their state and the mechanisms that our country uses to support this struggle from the side of the world community.

The Head of the Office of the President highly appreciated the work of the Centre and the expert report "An Independent Legal Analysis of the Russian Federation's Breaches of the Genocide Convention in Ukraine and the Duty to Prevent" prepared by it.

"Russia is committing genocide in Ukraine against the Ukrainian nation, in particular by inciting it in the Russian mass media, carrying out the forced transfer of children and the killing of Ukrainians," Yermak said.

He expressed his conviction that the international community must condemn the genocide of Ukrainians and bring all those responsible to justice. Yermak emphasized the importance of recognizing Russia as a terrorist state, creating a tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine and crimes against prisoners of war.

The head of the President's Office also said that after the victory, important qualitative changes and development await our country, so world support will be extremely relevant.

In this regard, Chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre Jay Rosenzweig said that the donors of its foundation are interested in helping Ukraine, in particular, in the issue of reconstruction.

The head of the President's Office called for joining the UNITED24 global platform to help Ukraine and support the events that are taking place on the initiative of First Lady Olena Zelenska – participate in them personally and involve famous people.