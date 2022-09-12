Facts

15:05 12.09.2022

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberate Vysokopillia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Sukhy Stavok and Myroliubivka in Kherson region - Pivden Task Force

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated the settlements of Vysokopillia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Sukhy Stavok and Myroliubivka in Kherson region, Head of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of Pivden (South) Task Force Natalia Humeniuk has said.

"We have liberated areas of about 500 square kilometers. We can proclaim that the settlements Vysokopillia, Novovoznesenske, Bilohirka, Sukhy Stavok and Myroliubivka in Kherson region have already been liberated and are fully under the Ukrainian flag," Humeniuk said at a briefing at the Ukraine media center in Kyiv on Monday.

According to her, the area has been cleared and additional activities are underway.

"But the population of these settlements is already completely under the jurisdiction of Ukraine," Humeniuk stressed.

She added that the shelling of these territories is still ongoing, it is quite dangerous there.

"In addition, while retreating, the enemy mined part of the territories, so all local residents should be very careful, given these dangers," the speaker said.

