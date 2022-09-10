Zelensky asks bloggers not to rush with info about results of defense operation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to bloggers not to rush to publish the results of actions on the front line.

“I want to once again appeal now to some bloggers, who are sometimes in a hurry to announce the results of certain active actions of our troops on the front lines ... Please do not hurry with the reports, do not complicate the task for our army with your haste,” Zelensky said in his traditional video message on Friday.

“Please do not report the specific details of the defense operation earlier than the official representatives of our state will say about it,” he also said.

He also appealed to Ukrainians from the liberated territory: “please give the representatives of our forces any information known to you about the crimes of the occupiers on Ukrainian land.”

“Units of the National Police are returning to the liberated settlements of Kharkiv region. And I want to thank today our intelligence, our secret services, who once again showed themselves very effectively in throwing the enemy out,” he said.

In particular, Zelensky thanked the soldiers of the 14th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Roman the Great – “the commander in Kharkiv direction especially noted the heroic actions of the guys from this brigade.”

“We do not forget about other directions. Fierce battles continue both in Donbas and in the south of our country. I'm thankful to the Marines of the 503rd Battalion for their courage in Donetsk region. My thanks to the intelligence of the 131st Separate Reconnaissance Battalion who, risking their lives, are the first to come forward and ensure the performance of the assigned tasks by the combined military units in Kherson region,” the president said.