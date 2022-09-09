Facts

16:36 09.09.2022

Zaluzhny thanks residents of occupied territories for helping Ukrainian army to repel Russian invaders

1 min read
Zaluzhny thanks residents of occupied territories for helping Ukrainian army to repel Russian invaders

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has thanked the residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for helping the Ukrainian defenders to repel the Russian invaders.

"More than 1,000 square kilometers [of occupied Ukrainian territory] have been liberated from the occupiers in a few recent days. This is very difficult, but we are moving forward. I am grateful to the fellow citizens who help and wait for us," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

Tags: #zaluzhny #thank

MORE ABOUT

17:07 07.09.2022
Turning point in war may come when AFU receives long-range weapons – Zaluzhny and Zabrodsky

Turning point in war may come when AFU receives long-range weapons – Zaluzhny and Zabrodsky

11:58 24.08.2022
Zaluzhny: Independence possible only when there are people ready to fight for it

Zaluzhny: Independence possible only when there are people ready to fight for it

16:38 22.08.2022
Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian heroes killed in war with Russia – Zaluzhny

Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian heroes killed in war with Russia – Zaluzhny

11:54 20.08.2022
AFU uses only 4 S300 missiles to shoot down enemy Kalibr missiles over city of Dnipro – Zaluzhny

AFU uses only 4 S300 missiles to shoot down enemy Kalibr missiles over city of Dnipro – Zaluzhny

13:01 19.08.2022
Yermak, Zaluzhny have phone talk with chief of UK Defense Staff

Yermak, Zaluzhny have phone talk with chief of UK Defense Staff

11:10 17.08.2022
Zaluzhny, Chief of Defense Staff of Canadian Armed Forces discuss situation at frontline

Zaluzhny, Chief of Defense Staff of Canadian Armed Forces discuss situation at frontline

19:09 21.07.2022
Yermak, Zaluzhny hold another phone talk with reps of US political, military leadership

Yermak, Zaluzhny hold another phone talk with reps of US political, military leadership

10:47 19.07.2022
Zaluzhny in talk with Milley: We managed to stabilize situation, it is completely controllable

Zaluzhny in talk with Milley: We managed to stabilize situation, it is completely controllable

18:39 14.07.2022
Ukraine to use anti-ship missiles in case of Russia's attempt to advance from Black Sea – Zaluzhny

Ukraine to use anti-ship missiles in case of Russia's attempt to advance from Black Sea – Zaluzhny

16:12 06.07.2022
General Staff cancels document regulating procedure for movement of conscripts within Ukraine, it will be finalized – Zaluzhny

General Staff cancels document regulating procedure for movement of conscripts within Ukraine, it will be finalized – Zaluzhny

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

Range of countries restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand – Zelensky

Zelensky: Poland to focus on addressing issue of reducing queues on Ukraine-Poland border

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

LATEST

Grossi calls for creation of safety protection zone at ZNPP immediately due to new emergency risks

Number of casualties after enemy attack on Kharkiv rises to 14 people – Syniehubov

Stoltenberg: We already talking to defense industry to ramp up production to further help Ukraine, replenish our own stocks

Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

Range of countries restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand – Zelensky

Invaders block delivery of medicines to Melitopol – mayor

Zelensky: Poland to focus on addressing issue of reducing queues on Ukraine-Poland border

Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

AD
AD
AD
AD