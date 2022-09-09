Yermak-McFaul Group discusses need to impose sanctions against Russia on nuclear energy, refusal to import uranium from Russia

Another meeting of the International Expert Group on Sanctions against Russia chaired by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Former U.S. National Security Adviser, Ambassador Michael McFaul was held, traditionally in the format of a video conference.

“They [the meeting participants] discussed the need to introduce sanctions in the field of nuclear energy, to refuse to import uranium from Russia. The parties also touched upon the systematic, step-by-step implementation of the price cap on Russian oil, which will significantly reduce budget revenues of the Russian Federation and affect its oil production industry,” the presidential website says.

Yermak thanked the group members for their work and congratulated them on the 70% implementation of the Action Plan presented in April this year.

The Head of the Office of the President offered the members of the Yermak-McFaul group new ideas for discussion. First of all, a document on designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. “He emphasized that this is not an easy process, but it should not be stopped, because Russia is a terrorist state, and the Ukrainian people demand this,” the message says.

Another important issue, as noted by Yermak, is the ban on obtaining visas for Russian citizens. He noted that the European Commission has already proposed to suspend the visa facilitation agreement with the Russian Federation, but it is necessary to achieve more and prepare appropriate proposals.

Yermak drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is actively carrying out internal work on sanctions against the Russian Federation. In particular, these days, sanctions were applied to more than 600 people who belong to the ruling elite of Russia. An Inter-Agency Working Group on the Implementation of the State Sanctions Policy was established.

The Head of the President's Office also offered to continue the successful practice of communication between the members of the International Expert Group on Sanctions against Russia and the parliamentarians of various countries.