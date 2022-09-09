Facts

12:22 09.09.2022

Yermak-McFaul Group discusses need to impose sanctions against Russia on nuclear energy, refusal to import uranium from Russia

2 min read
Yermak-McFaul Group discusses need to impose sanctions against Russia on nuclear energy, refusal to import uranium from Russia

Another meeting of the International Expert Group on Sanctions against Russia chaired by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Former U.S. National Security Adviser, Ambassador Michael McFaul was held, traditionally in the format of a video conference.

“They [the meeting participants] discussed the need to introduce sanctions in the field of nuclear energy, to refuse to import uranium from Russia. The parties also touched upon the systematic, step-by-step implementation of the price cap on Russian oil, which will significantly reduce budget revenues of the Russian Federation and affect its oil production industry,” the presidential website says.

Yermak thanked the group members for their work and congratulated them on the 70% implementation of the Action Plan presented in April this year.

The Head of the Office of the President offered the members of the Yermak-McFaul group new ideas for discussion. First of all, a document on designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism. “He emphasized that this is not an easy process, but it should not be stopped, because Russia is a terrorist state, and the Ukrainian people demand this,” the message says.

Another important issue, as noted by Yermak, is the ban on obtaining visas for Russian citizens. He noted that the European Commission has already proposed to suspend the visa facilitation agreement with the Russian Federation, but it is necessary to achieve more and prepare appropriate proposals.

Yermak drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is actively carrying out internal work on sanctions against the Russian Federation. In particular, these days, sanctions were applied to more than 600 people who belong to the ruling elite of Russia. An Inter-Agency Working Group on the Implementation of the State Sanctions Policy was established.

The Head of the President's Office also offered to continue the successful practice of communication between the members of the International Expert Group on Sanctions against Russia and the parliamentarians of various countries.

Tags: #yermak #mcfaul

MORE ABOUT

12:49 30.08.2022
OECD should become one of key players in post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – Yermak

OECD should become one of key players in post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – Yermak

11:01 30.08.2022
Yermak-Rasmussen Group finalizes draft recommendations on future security guarantees for Ukraine

Yermak-Rasmussen Group finalizes draft recommendations on future security guarantees for Ukraine

17:43 22.08.2022
Format of coordination of security policy of Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary presented in Kyiv

Format of coordination of security policy of Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary presented in Kyiv

13:01 19.08.2022
Yermak, Zaluzhny have phone talk with chief of UK Defense Staff

Yermak, Zaluzhny have phone talk with chief of UK Defense Staff

10:27 18.08.2022
Yermak: Ukraine ready to discuss steps that will help other states in conditions of food crisis, as well as contribute to strengthening of Ukrainian economy

Yermak: Ukraine ready to discuss steps that will help other states in conditions of food crisis, as well as contribute to strengthening of Ukrainian economy

18:37 16.08.2022
Yermak hopes important document on security guarantees for Ukraine to be prepared soon

Yermak hopes important document on security guarantees for Ukraine to be prepared soon

18:15 10.08.2022
Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

18:03 10.08.2022
Relations with Russia after war will depend on what happens to it in future – Yermak

Relations with Russia after war will depend on what happens to it in future – Yermak

17:31 10.08.2022
Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

17:06 10.08.2022
It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

Range of countries restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand – Zelensky

Zelensky: Poland to focus on addressing issue of reducing queues on Ukraine-Poland border

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

LATEST

Grossi calls for creation of safety protection zone at ZNPP immediately due to new emergency risks

Number of casualties after enemy attack on Kharkiv rises to 14 people – Syniehubov

Stoltenberg: We already talking to defense industry to ramp up production to further help Ukraine, replenish our own stocks

Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

Range of countries restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand – Zelensky

Invaders block delivery of medicines to Melitopol – mayor

Zelensky: Poland to focus on addressing issue of reducing queues on Ukraine-Poland border

Zaluzhny thanks residents of occupied territories for helping Ukrainian army to repel Russian invaders

Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

AD
AD
AD
AD