Facts

18:39 08.09.2022

Settlements located near front line in Kherson region on verge of destruction – region’s head

2 min read
Settlements located near front line in Kherson region on verge of destruction – region’s head

The situation in Kherson region remains difficult due to active hostilities, said head of Kherson Military Regional Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych.

"Settlements located near the front line or on its line suffer from shelling and remain without gas, water and electricity supply for months. We can say that they are on the verge of destruction. The occupiers keep the population remaining in the temporarily occupied territory in constant fear," Yanushevych wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

So, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (in Pivdenny Buh direction, the settlements of Stepna Dolyna, Olexandrivka, Vesely Kut, Tavrycheske, Liubomyrivka, Blahodatne, Pervomaiske, Shevchenkove, Myrne, Novohryhorka were shelled. According to the information of the operational command Pivden (South) over the past day, on September 7, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions six times with aircraft. Ukrainian aviation has carried out 13 strikes on the logistics and management facilities of enemy troops.

At the same time, according to the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Russians continue to prepare for pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied territories. However, they have problems due to the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the activities of the Resistance Movement and the pro-Ukrainian views of the local population. Therefore, in order to legitimize pseudo-referendums in the international arena, the occupiers are preparing “independent observers”, among whom, in particular, may be EU citizens.

"In Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka, the occupiers opened points for issuing Russian passports. But the percentage of those who want to receive the document is low, mostly pensioners who are promised to provide humanitarian assistance and cash payments for this," Yanushevych said.

Also, there has been no Ukrainian mobile communication and Internet in Kherson region for more than three months. Russian providers are working, but access to banking, social networks, and Ukrainian information resources is blocked. They can only be used with a VPN.

"On its propaganda resources, Russia is spreading fake information about the situation in Kherson direction. Therefore, we ask the residents of Kherson to trust only official sources of information. We remain calm and believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the head of the Administration urged.

Tags: #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

18:11 02.09.2022
AFU destroys ferry crossing of occupiers across Dnieper in Kherson region

AFU destroys ferry crossing of occupiers across Dnieper in Kherson region

18:19 31.08.2022
Situation in Kherson region remains difficult, active hostilities continue – local authorities

Situation in Kherson region remains difficult, active hostilities continue – local authorities

16:14 29.08.2022
So-called '109th regiment of DPR', Russian paratroopers retreat from their positions in Kherson region – Kakhovka command

So-called '109th regiment of DPR', Russian paratroopers retreat from their positions in Kherson region – Kakhovka command

16:07 10.08.2022
Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

18:07 04.08.2022
Zelensky appoints Yaroslav Yanushevych head of Kherson Regional State Administration

Zelensky appoints Yaroslav Yanushevych head of Kherson Regional State Administration

16:43 01.08.2022
Forty-six settlements de-occupied in Kherson region – Butriy

Forty-six settlements de-occupied in Kherson region – Butriy

14:32 27.07.2022
Occupiers have no technical documents, specialists, equipment for quick repairs of bridge in Kherson – regional council

Occupiers have no technical documents, specialists, equipment for quick repairs of bridge in Kherson – regional council

15:42 20.07.2022
More than 230 ha of wheat burnt amid enemy shelling in Kherson region in past few days – police

More than 230 ha of wheat burnt amid enemy shelling in Kherson region in past few days – police

12:58 12.07.2022
General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

General from Simferopol, five officers killed due to attacks on invaders’ HQ near Kherson – spokesperson of Odesa Regional Military Administration

09:48 12.07.2022
Ukrainian military destroy enemy ammunition depot in occupied Nova Kakhovka – Bratchuk

Ukrainian military destroy enemy ammunition depot in occupied Nova Kakhovka – Bratchuk

AD

HOT NEWS

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain passes away

Zelensky calls Blinken's visit to Kyiv important signal, guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories

AFU return more than 700 square km under Ukraine’s control in Kharkiv and Pivdenno-Buzke directions - General Staff

New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

Biden approves next tranche of US aid to Ukraine worth $675 mln – Pentagon chief

LATEST

Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain passes away

Recent Ukraine’s military successes prove that allies’ help really changes the situation – Kuleba

Zelensky calls Blinken's visit to Kyiv important signal, guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories

The first results of the economic forum on the Marshall Plan in Poland: investments and agreements on joint projects with EU partners

Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

Melitopol City Council deprives of mandates seven deputies-collaborators, to appeal to central authorities about arrest of their property

Blinken arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit – Associated Press

AFU return more than 700 square km under Ukraine’s control in Kharkiv and Pivdenno-Buzke directions - General Staff

U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

Fake 'Zelensky Foundation' website exposed in EU, cooperation with it to be considered collaboration with Russian special services

AD
AD
AD
AD