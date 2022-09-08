Settlements located near front line in Kherson region on verge of destruction – region’s head

The situation in Kherson region remains difficult due to active hostilities, said head of Kherson Military Regional Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych.

"Settlements located near the front line or on its line suffer from shelling and remain without gas, water and electricity supply for months. We can say that they are on the verge of destruction. The occupiers keep the population remaining in the temporarily occupied territory in constant fear," Yanushevych wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

So, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (in Pivdenny Buh direction, the settlements of Stepna Dolyna, Olexandrivka, Vesely Kut, Tavrycheske, Liubomyrivka, Blahodatne, Pervomaiske, Shevchenkove, Myrne, Novohryhorka were shelled. According to the information of the operational command Pivden (South) over the past day, on September 7, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions six times with aircraft. Ukrainian aviation has carried out 13 strikes on the logistics and management facilities of enemy troops.

At the same time, according to the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Russians continue to prepare for pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied territories. However, they have problems due to the success of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the activities of the Resistance Movement and the pro-Ukrainian views of the local population. Therefore, in order to legitimize pseudo-referendums in the international arena, the occupiers are preparing “independent observers”, among whom, in particular, may be EU citizens.

"In Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka, the occupiers opened points for issuing Russian passports. But the percentage of those who want to receive the document is low, mostly pensioners who are promised to provide humanitarian assistance and cash payments for this," Yanushevych said.

Also, there has been no Ukrainian mobile communication and Internet in Kherson region for more than three months. Russian providers are working, but access to banking, social networks, and Ukrainian information resources is blocked. They can only be used with a VPN.

"On its propaganda resources, Russia is spreading fake information about the situation in Kherson direction. Therefore, we ask the residents of Kherson to trust only official sources of information. We remain calm and believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the head of the Administration urged.