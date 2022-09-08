Facts

17:26 08.09.2022

Zelensky calls Blinken's visit to Kyiv important signal, guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories

1 min read
Zelensky calls Blinken's visit to Kyiv important signal, guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a meeting in Kyiv with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said that the visit of his team is an important signal and guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories.

"The visit of your team is an important signal for us, confirmation of the leadership support that exists today among the states of the world, support for Ukraine in the war for our freedom, for democracy, for our people, for our land, in the war against the aggressor of the Russian Federation. We are grateful for this signal, for the great support that you provide every day," Zelensky said.

"These are very important signals that the United States is with us. For us, this is a guarantee that we can return our territories," he added.

The Head of State also conveyed words of gratitude for the support of U.S. President Joseph Biden, the entire U.S. Presidential Administration and representatives of the American Congress.

Tags: #zelensky #blinken

MORE ABOUT

16:24 08.09.2022
Blinken arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit – Associated Press

Blinken arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit – Associated Press

17:58 07.09.2022
Zelensky, Scholz discuss plans to further strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

Zelensky, Scholz discuss plans to further strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities

11:35 07.09.2022
Zelensky considering possibility of participating in G20 summit in Indonesia, but hasn’t made final decision yet – Ukrainian FM

Zelensky considering possibility of participating in G20 summit in Indonesia, but hasn’t made final decision yet – Ukrainian FM

11:14 07.09.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine to support IAEA's proposal to create security protection zone at ZNPP if it's about demilitarization of the plant

Zelensky: Ukraine to support IAEA's proposal to create security protection zone at ZNPP if it's about demilitarization of the plant

10:44 07.09.2022
Zelensky: We will be able to build deep productive relations with new British PM

Zelensky: We will be able to build deep productive relations with new British PM

10:29 07.09.2022
Zelensky urges to pay attention to all areas of the front

Zelensky urges to pay attention to all areas of the front

09:29 07.09.2022
Zelensky opens trading session on NYSE to show openness of Ukraine for business

Zelensky opens trading session on NYSE to show openness of Ukraine for business

14:58 06.09.2022
Zelensky on morning missile strikes on Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rиh: Invaders to face retribution and just punishment for each strike

Zelensky on morning missile strikes on Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rиh: Invaders to face retribution and just punishment for each strike

11:31 06.09.2022
Zelensky discusses with Pelosi further increasing pressure on Russia

Zelensky discusses with Pelosi further increasing pressure on Russia

10:19 06.09.2022
Zelensky hopes for objectivity of conclusions of IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP

Zelensky hopes for objectivity of conclusions of IAEA mission at Zaporizhia NPP

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU return more than 700 square km under Ukraine’s control in Kharkiv and Pivdenno-Buzke directions - General Staff

New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

Biden approves next tranche of US aid to Ukraine worth $675 mln – Pentagon chief

Occupiers lose about 640 soldiers, 15 tanks, two aircraft in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

As result of morning shelling of Kharkiv, two killed, five wounded – Synehubov

LATEST

The first results of the economic forum on the Marshall Plan in Poland: investments and agreements on joint projects with EU partners

Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

Melitopol City Council deprives of mandates seven deputies-collaborators, to appeal to central authorities about arrest of their property

AFU return more than 700 square km under Ukraine’s control in Kharkiv and Pivdenno-Buzke directions - General Staff

U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

Fake 'Zelensky Foundation' website exposed in EU, cooperation with it to be considered collaboration with Russian special services

New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

Allies to work together to train Ukrainian forces, meet Ukraine's self-defense needs for long haul – Pentagon chief

Biden approves next tranche of US aid to Ukraine worth $675 mln – Pentagon chief

Occupiers lose about 640 soldiers, 15 tanks, two aircraft in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD