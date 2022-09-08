Zelensky calls Blinken's visit to Kyiv important signal, guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a meeting in Kyiv with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said that the visit of his team is an important signal and guarantee that Ukraine will be able to return its temporarily occupied territories.

"The visit of your team is an important signal for us, confirmation of the leadership support that exists today among the states of the world, support for Ukraine in the war for our freedom, for democracy, for our people, for our land, in the war against the aggressor of the Russian Federation. We are grateful for this signal, for the great support that you provide every day," Zelensky said.

"These are very important signals that the United States is with us. For us, this is a guarantee that we can return our territories," he added.

The Head of State also conveyed words of gratitude for the support of U.S. President Joseph Biden, the entire U.S. Presidential Administration and representatives of the American Congress.