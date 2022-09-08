Facts

12:09 08.09.2022

Biden approves next tranche of US aid to Ukraine worth $675 mln – Pentagon chief

Biden approves next tranche of US aid to Ukraine worth $675 mln – Pentagon chief

U.S. President Joe Biden has approved another tranche of U.S. aid to Ukraine in the amount of up to $675 million, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

At the fifth meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Thursday, Austin assistance supplies would evolve as the battle unfolds. In the weeks since the last contact group meeting, the United States has provided another $6.3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. Yesterday, the president approved another tranche of up to $675 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine, he said.

According to him, the latest package includes, among other things, more GMLRS, howitzers, artillery ammunition, rockets, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems, small arms and more.

