11:22 08.09.2022

Zelensky: UAH 1 trn to be allocated to security sector in 2023

Over UAH 1 trillion will be allocated to the security and defense sector of Ukraine in 2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Over UAH 1 trillion next year will be directed to the security and defense sector. This will be the number one priority," Zelensky said in a video statement.

According to the president, the social obligations of the state will be provided in full.

"The government has been given the task next year, as well as this year, to ensure the indexation of pensions for all pensioners," he said.

As Zelensky noted, at present, in order to ensure financial and social stability, it is necessary to minimize all non-critical government spending. This is entrusted to the government.

"Everything that does not help the defense, economic development of the country, social, cultural security of people. The government should present a program to reduce costs for state enterprises, apparatus and institutions that do not meet the needs of this special time. I am waiting for proposals from the government," he said.

In addition, according to the president, the current Affordable Loans at 5-7-9% will be maintained, while other programs and solutions will be in place that should help businesses operate, save jobs, and attract new employees.

He also said that a special Recovery Fund will be created in the country, which will be filled, in particular, at the expense of seized Russian assets.

