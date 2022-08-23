Facts

17:53 23.08.2022

Since full-scale war starts, national budget expenditures amounted to almost UAH 1 tln, of which over UAH 420 bln spent on defense, security – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, national budget expenditures have amounted to almost UAH 1 trillion, of which more than UAH 420 billion was spent on the defense and security of the country.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, national budget expenditures amounted to almost UAH 1 trillion. Of these, more than UAH 420 billion were spent on the defense and security of our country. That is, more than 40% of everything that we spent from the national budget was for the needs of the army. UAH 288 billion for military salaries, UAH 135 billion for the purchase and repair of military equipment, the purchase of ammunition and defense products," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

The prime minister said today Ukrainians are more conscious than ever.

"Ukrainian business and Ukrainian citizens, despite the difficulties, pay taxes, because they know that they help the army and our military. The rest of the government's expenses are financed by the help of our international allies and borrowing through war bonds," he said.

Shmyhal also said that at the moment over $14 billion of external funding has already been attracted from Ukraine's allies, and it is planned to raise another $12 to $16 billion by the end of 2022.

"At the same time, we are discussing the possibility of creating a new extensive program with the International Monetary Fund. Also, more than $5 billion will be saved for the budget and Ukrainian citizens due to successful negotiations that the government held with external creditors. Ukraine has postponed the payment of external debts, at least until 2024," he said.

