17:52 17.07.2025

Zelenskyy announces continuation of reformatting of security sector on July 18

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the continuation of the reformatting of the security sector after the renewal of the government.

"Tomorrow we will continue reformatting the security sector. On Monday we will update the corps of Ukrainian diplomacy - together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs we are preparing the corresponding changes," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday, July 18.

He noted that he had already determined the agenda for the next two meetings of the National Security and Defense Council.

"We need results for Ukraine every day," the president emphasized.

A number of media outlets reported on the possibility of appointing former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to the National Security and Defense Council.

