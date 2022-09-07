Facts

11:35 07.09.2022

Zelensky considering possibility of participating in G20 summit in Indonesia, but hasn’t made final decision yet – Ukrainian FM

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is considering the possibility of participating in the G20 summit, but has not yet made a final decision on this matter, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"The President is considering this invitation, but it is too early to talk about any conditions or a final decision," Kuleba said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

He noted that the Ukrainian authorities still have "enough time to make the most balanced and beneficial decision for Ukraine."

"I think that when it comes to Ukraine and its president, even if we make a decision at the last minute, we will still be welcome," the head of Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summed up.

In June, Indonesian President Joko Widodo conveyed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky an invitation to personally participate in the G20 summit, which will be held in Bali in November this year.

Tags: #g20 #zelensky

