Zelensky urges to pay attention to all areas of the front

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to people creating an information picture with a request to pay attention to all sections of the front.

“I want to address all our people who create an information picture - in one way or another. Please draw your attention and the attention of society to the fact that the fierce confrontation continues almost along the entire frontline. This is one thousand three hundred kilometers of active hostilities,” he said in his video address on Tuesday evening.

“And it is simply unfair, when there are a lot of talks about certain areas of the front, while others seem to be forgotten. Although our warriors in many directions are doing an absolutely great job, they are absolute heroes. In Donbas, in Kharkiv region, in Zaporizhia region, in the south, in the border regions of the north and east of the country,” he also said.

He thanked the "particularly distinguished fighters". “Five out of six Russian Kh-101 missiles were shot down only in the first half of the day. This is an expensive loss for Russia - and it saved many Ukrainian lives. Four of these missiles were shot down by servicemen of the Air Command South. Well done, guys!” Zelensky said.

He also distinguished the soldiers of the 79th airborne assault brigade, "which heroically restrains the enemy in Donetsk direction."

“I held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief - we are solving all issues related to the advance of our Armed Forces and the destruction of the occupiers as quickly and accurately as possible. 50,000 Russian lives have already been lost in this completely senseless war for Russia. And the occupiers do not care about even such a level of losses. And we do care about every life of our heroes, our defenders. We do everything to protect the lives of Ukrainians. And I am grateful to the partners who help us with this,” the president said.