10:54 06.09.2022

IAEA confirms departure of four out of six experts from ZNPP on Monday, mission report expected on Tues

Four experts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) left the Zaporizhia NPP on Monday, as planned, after several days of basic work on nuclear safety, physical security and safeguards, the Agency reported on Monday night.

“Two others are staying to maintain a continuing IAEA presence at the site, enabling the Agency to observe the situation there and provide independent assessments,” the press release says.

According to it, Director General Grossi will on Tuesday issue a report about the nuclear safety, security and safeguards situation in Ukraine – including the findings from the mission to the ZNPP – and later the same day brief the United Nations Security Council about the mission to the plant.

It also says that Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that a back-up power line between the country’s Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and a nearby thermal power station was deliberately disconnected today in order to extinguish a fire, but the line itself was not damaged. The ZNPP continues to receive the electricity it needs for safety from its sole operating reactor.

Ukraine informed IAEA that this back-up line will be re-connected once the fire has been extinguished, the press release says.

In addition, the plant’s Ukrainian staff told the IAEA experts today that they plan to repair the 750 kV line that went down on Friday but that it would take several days to do so.

As reported, six experts arrived at the ZNPP on September 1 as part of a group led by Grossi, who left the station on the same day along with his other colleagues.

The IAEA experts on the ground have been assessing the physical damage at the ZNPP, determining the functionality of the main and back-up nuclear safety and security systems and evaluating the staff’s working conditions as well as the plant’s current emergency response capacities, among other important activities. Over the past few days, safeguards inspectors have also performed urgent safeguards activities on the site, the press release says.

Tags: #iaea #zaporizhia_npp

