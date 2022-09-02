Russian occupiers lose 350 people, 12 tanks, two MLRS and 11 artillery systems in Ukraine over past day

Over the past day, the Russian occupiers have lost 350 of their servicemen, 12 tanks, two multiple rocket launchers and 11 artillery systems in Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

The ministry notes that the occupiers also lost 21 armored vehicles, two UAVs, two cruise missiles, eight cars (including fuel tankers), as well as one unit of special equipment.

At the same time, the invaders suffered the greatest losses in Donetsk and Kurakhove directions.

In general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion on February 24, the Russian Federation has lost in Ukraine about 48,700 military personnel, 2,009 tanks, 4,366 armored vehicles, 1,126 artillery systems, 289 MLRS, 153 air defense systems, 234 aircraft, 205 helicopters, 853 drones, 198 cruise missiles, 15 ships and boats, 3,247 cars (including fuel tankers), as well as 105 units of special equipment.