Zelensky: Ukrainian children make choice in favor of Ukraine

Ukrainian children made their choice – in favor of Ukraine, in favor of all people, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a video address on the occasion of the beginning of a new school year.

"This summer – no one had a summer. Time passed, as if from winter to winter. Instead of playgrounds, it was possible to be in basements. Instead of playing football in the street, children had to stay with adults and hear too much tragic news. But you were brave. And you made your choice – a choice in favor of Ukraine. Entire Ukraine – from Uzhgorod to Yalta, from Chornomorsk to Kharkiv. For the benefit of all our people," he said.

"They stole part of your childhood, part of your youth... But you are free. You always will be. So be worthy of your will – and of our Ukraine," the head of state said, addressing the Ukrainian children.

According to Zelensky, "this year's September 1 is very different from the thirty previous ones. But it still combines dozens of previous ones. […] Today is the Day of Knowledge – the 190th day of knowledge. Knowledge that summarizes more than a thousand years of Ukrainian history, Ukrainian culture, Ukrainian life. Life – against all odds. Despite any threats."

The school year starts differently for everyone, the president said.

"Someone is far from home – in other regions of Ukraine. Someone is far from home – in other countries. Someone remotely – online. Someone is at their home school or at their university, but still – not at peace. However, it is important that the school year begins. It is important that learning continues. And that knowledge about Ukraine is not interrupted," he said.

"Our children supported us, supported the state. They grew up very quickly. They did not get scared. And they helped. They helped – in bomb shelters. They took care of parents who were injured. They brought water and food – to the military. They raised money – to give to volunteers for the army. One can only be proud of Ukrainian children," the president said.