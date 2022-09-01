Facts

09:28 01.09.2022

Zelensky: Ukrainian children make choice in favor of Ukraine

2 min read
Zelensky: Ukrainian children make choice in favor of Ukraine

Ukrainian children made their choice – in favor of Ukraine, in favor of all people, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a video address on the occasion of the beginning of a new school year.

"This summer – no one had a summer. Time passed, as if from winter to winter. Instead of playgrounds, it was possible to be in basements. Instead of playing football in the street, children had to stay with adults and hear too much tragic news. But you were brave. And you made your choice – a choice in favor of Ukraine. Entire Ukraine – from Uzhgorod to Yalta, from Chornomorsk to Kharkiv. For the benefit of all our people," he said.

"They stole part of your childhood, part of your youth... But you are free. You always will be. So be worthy of your will – and of our Ukraine," the head of state said, addressing the Ukrainian children.

According to Zelensky, "this year's September 1 is very different from the thirty previous ones. But it still combines dozens of previous ones. […] Today is the Day of Knowledge – the 190th day of knowledge. Knowledge that summarizes more than a thousand years of Ukrainian history, Ukrainian culture, Ukrainian life. Life – against all odds. Despite any threats."

The school year starts differently for everyone, the president said.

"Someone is far from home – in other regions of Ukraine. Someone is far from home – in other countries. Someone remotely – online. Someone is at their home school or at their university, but still – not at peace. However, it is important that the school year begins. It is important that learning continues. And that knowledge about Ukraine is not interrupted," he said.

"Our children supported us, supported the state. They grew up very quickly. They did not get scared. And they helped. They helped – in bomb shelters. They took care of parents who were injured. They brought water and food – to the military. They raised money – to give to volunteers for the army. One can only be proud of Ukrainian children," the president said.

Tags: #children

MORE ABOUT

13:36 27.08.2022
As a result of Russian aggression, 377 children killed, 733 injured in Ukraine – PGO

As a result of Russian aggression, 377 children killed, 733 injured in Ukraine – PGO

10:58 25.08.2022
As result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, 376 children killed, 733 wounded – PGO

As result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, 376 children killed, 733 wounded – PGO

11:09 22.08.2022
As result of Russia's aggression, 373 children killed, 723 wounded

As result of Russia's aggression, 373 children killed, 723 wounded

12:13 17.08.2022
As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 361 children killed, 712 wounded – PGO

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 361 children killed, 712 wounded – PGO

17:34 12.08.2022
On Youth Day, Zelensky, his wife take part in action Child Rescuers - War Heroes

On Youth Day, Zelensky, his wife take part in action Child Rescuers - War Heroes

18:32 08.08.2022
Russian invaders intend to take 104 children from Luhansk region to Russia – region’s head

Russian invaders intend to take 104 children from Luhansk region to Russia – region’s head

16:39 06.08.2022
Juvenile prosecutors: Some 361 children killed, more than 702 injured amid Russian armed aggression in Ukraine

Juvenile prosecutors: Some 361 children killed, more than 702 injured amid Russian armed aggression in Ukraine

15:52 01.08.2022
Ukraine looking for 203 children, most of whom disappeared in war zone

Ukraine looking for 203 children, most of whom disappeared in war zone

12:26 26.07.2022
Juvenile prosecutors: Some 358 children killed amid Russia’s armed aggression in Ukraine, more than 690 injured

Juvenile prosecutors: Some 358 children killed amid Russia’s armed aggression in Ukraine, more than 690 injured

09:22 19.07.2022
As result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 353 children killed, 676 wounded – PGO

As result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, 353 children killed, 676 wounded – PGO

AD

HOT NEWS

IAEA mission staying at Novo-Oleksandrivka checkpoint, movement of convoy suspended – source

Emergency system of ZNPP switches off operating power unit No. 5 after shelling by Russian forces – Energoatom

Situation in Kherson region remains difficult, active hostilities continue – local authorities

EU foreign ministers give green light to reviewing Schengen visas for Russians

IAEA mission arrives in Zaporizhia – Energoatom

LATEST

Some 3,500 out of 12,900 schools to reopen, 4,500 will work in mixed mode, others online

Five people killed, twelve wounded in enemy shelling attacks on Donetsk region in past 24 hours

Russia strikes IAEA mission’s official route – Podoliak

Zelensky: We will do everything so that all peoples of Europe live freely

Russian occupiers shell Enerhodar, ZNPP on day of scheduled visit by IAEA mission – Defense Intelligence

IAEA mission staying at Novo-Oleksandrivka checkpoint, movement of convoy suspended – source

Emergency system of ZNPP switches off operating power unit No. 5 after shelling by Russian forces – Energoatom

Russian occupiers shelling pre-agreed route of IAEA mission from Zaporizhia to ZNPP – regional governor

Tkachenko becomes culture ambassador in Ukraine's largest NFT project Meta History Museum

Age of peace in Europe is over, as is age of half-measures – Kuleba

AD
AD
AD
AD