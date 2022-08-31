EU foreign ministers give green light to reviewing Schengen visas for Russians
Foreign ministers of the European Union countries have reached political agreements regarding the provision of Schengen visas for Russians: the simplified procedure for issuing visas will be completely suspended. Visas will be issued on a case-by-case basis, taking into account personal circumstances.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said this at a press conference after an informal meeting of the Council at the level of foreign ministers in Prague on Wednesday.