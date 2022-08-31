Facts

16:58 31.08.2022

EU foreign ministers give green light to reviewing Schengen visas for Russians

Foreign ministers of the European Union countries have reached political agreements regarding the provision of Schengen visas for Russians: the simplified procedure for issuing visas will be completely suspended. Visas will be issued on a case-by-case basis, taking into account personal circumstances.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said this at a press conference after an informal meeting of the Council at the level of foreign ministers in Prague on Wednesday.

