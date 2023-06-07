Facts

20:01 07.06.2023

About 1,000 Russian servicemen are now in Belarus – Ukraine's Border Guard Service

The number of Russian troops stationed on the territory of Belarus has decreased to 1,000, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko has said.

"The situation in this direction [on the border with Belarus] remains fully controlled. At the moment, we do not fix the creation of the necessary offensive grouping, which could be ready to carry out an invasion from the territory of Belarus. The Russian military, who are on the territory of Belarus, are mainly involved in exercises or training at the training grounds. And according to our data, their number there now is no more than 1,000 servicemen," Demchenko said at a briefing on Wednesday.

The department said this figure is much less than it was before, the number of Russian military in Belarus reached 10,000 to 11,000, then their number decreased to 2,500, and now to 1,000.

"But, of course, it cannot be ruled out that in the future Russia may transfer its next units and military to Belarus. But as a rule, they will also be involved in training, since Russia uses Belarus as a platform for training its units," Demchenko said.

He also said Ukraine continues to closely monitor the situation in Belarus and strengthen its border in this direction.

