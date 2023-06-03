Russian state is tired forever – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy admitted that many Ukrainians are facing a challenging time, however, Russian society "will be tired forever."

"I think [Ukrainian] people are facing a very challenging time. But compared to what? I think our people would be unable to rest under a Russian flag. And that is why people are ready to fight just for the sake of saving Ukraine," he said in an interview with the Latin American press that was published by the Office of the President of Ukraine on Saturday.

At the same time, Zelenskyy expressed the opinion that "no one is as tired as Russians are. I think they are tired mentally. I think they are shocked. I think they are shocked that they are unable to seize Ukraine. They failed to break the people [of Ukraine]. And this terrible tiredness is an absolutely historically just thing for them. So, they will never be a vigorous state. They will be tired."

"We morally defeated them," he said.

"And if a political figure says that his country is tired of this war… Well, we in Ukraine are not tired of defending peace," Zelenskyy said.

"We realize that if Russia seizes us, that would be an example. I think that would be the toughest challenge. And a step towards a world war. Because if there is some more similar aggression on another continent, and another state wins, then it will break out as any epidemic all over the world," the president said.

"That is why we cannot allow ourselves to be tired, despite 500 days. We just need to have physical rest sometimes," Zelenskyy said.