Facts

10:54 31.08.2022

Zelensky: Active hostilities taking place along entire front line

2 min read
Zelensky: Active hostilities taking place along entire front line

 Active hostilities are taking place today along the entire front line, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a traditional video message on Tuesday.

“Over this day, the occupiers brutally shelled Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and our other cities. And almost everywhere - civil infrastructure exactly. Only one Russian shelling of Kharkiv took the lives of five people today, another 12 were wounded. There are also victims as a result of other shelling occasions... Eternal memory to all those whose lives were taken away by the occupiers!” he said.

According to the president, “The Armed Forces of our country, our special services, our intelligence are doing everything possible and impossible for every Russian military to necessarily feel the Ukrainian response to this horrible terror that Russia has brought to our land.”

“Throughout the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, from Crimea to Kharkiv region, the Russian army does not have and will not have a single safe base, a single quiet place. Our defenders will destroy all warehouses, headquarters of the occupiers, their equipment, wherever they are located. Near Sevastopol - then near Sevastopol. Near Luhansk - then near Luhansk,” Zelensky said.

According to him, currently, active hostilities are taking place almost along the entire frontline - in the south, in Kharkiv region and in Donbas. “Today I especially want to thank the warriors of the 56th and 110th brigades, who are showing maximum resilience and heroism in the Avdiyivka direction. The warriors of the 53rd and 93rd brigades, who are defending the Bakhmut direction, defending courageously, intelligently, heroically,” he said.

He recalled that “the Russian military command was instructed to capture Donetsk region by the end of August. The end of August is already tomorrow. And in Donbas there are the Ukrainian flag and the Ukrainian heroes.”

Zelensky also drew the attention of all our people in Crimea: “please stay away from Russian military facilities, do not stay near Russian bases and military airfields, inform the special services of Ukraine of all the information you know about the occupiers, so that the liberation of Crimea can happen faster.”

Tags: #war #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

12:56 31.08.2022
Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

10:32 31.08.2022
Radiation disaster risk at ZNPP increases every hour – Zelensky

Radiation disaster risk at ZNPP increases every hour – Zelensky

09:51 31.08.2022
Zelensky to US senators: Ukraine's security assistance should continue and increase

Zelensky to US senators: Ukraine's security assistance should continue and increase

18:25 30.08.2022
Zelensky meets with IAEA Director General Grossi in Kyiv

Zelensky meets with IAEA Director General Grossi in Kyiv

10:22 30.08.2022
Massive shelling of occupiers with 16 S-300 missiles of Mykolaiv led to destruction, damage to buildings, transport infrastructure – Kim

Massive shelling of occupiers with 16 S-300 missiles of Mykolaiv led to destruction, damage to buildings, transport infrastructure – Kim

09:59 30.08.2022
Occupants again fire at Nikopol, Dnipro, Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, there is wounded, damage to infrastructure – Reznichenko

Occupants again fire at Nikopol, Dnipro, Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, there is wounded, damage to infrastructure – Reznichenko

09:46 30.08.2022
Zelensky: It is time for Russian military to run

Zelensky: It is time for Russian military to run

18:19 29.08.2022
Winter won't be comfortable, but Russia must be put in its place – Zelensky says addressing French businesspeople

Winter won't be comfortable, but Russia must be put in its place – Zelensky says addressing French businesspeople

18:07 29.08.2022
Zelensky urges French companies to join post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

Zelensky urges French companies to join post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

17:11 29.08.2022
Zelensky calls on Europe to use Ukrainian gas storage facilities

Zelensky calls on Europe to use Ukrainian gas storage facilities

AD

HOT NEWS

EU foreign ministers give green light to reviewing Schengen visas for Russians

IAEA mission arrives in Zaporizhia – Energoatom

Ukravtodor restores 50 bridges destroyed by war

Invaders lose about 350 soldiers, 20 tanks and 12 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

LATEST

Silpo refutes unsubstantiated accusations of selling humanitarian aid in Zaporizhia region

EU foreign ministers give green light to reviewing Schengen visas for Russians

Fedorov announces upcoming launch of war bonds in Diia

ATB refutes info about selling humanitarian aid plundered in Zaporizhia

IAEA mission arrives in Zaporizhia – Energoatom

Russian troops should stop shelling corridors of IAEA delegation, not interfere with its activities at station – MFA

Ukravtodor restores 50 bridges destroyed by war

Zelensky signs laws as part of ‘customs visa-free regime’

Invaders lose about 350 soldiers, 20 tanks and 12 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

IAEA mission heading to Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russian troops – energy minister

AD
AD
AD
AD