Zelensky: Active hostilities taking place along entire front line

Active hostilities are taking place today along the entire front line, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a traditional video message on Tuesday.

“Over this day, the occupiers brutally shelled Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and our other cities. And almost everywhere - civil infrastructure exactly. Only one Russian shelling of Kharkiv took the lives of five people today, another 12 were wounded. There are also victims as a result of other shelling occasions... Eternal memory to all those whose lives were taken away by the occupiers!” he said.

According to the president, “The Armed Forces of our country, our special services, our intelligence are doing everything possible and impossible for every Russian military to necessarily feel the Ukrainian response to this horrible terror that Russia has brought to our land.”

“Throughout the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, from Crimea to Kharkiv region, the Russian army does not have and will not have a single safe base, a single quiet place. Our defenders will destroy all warehouses, headquarters of the occupiers, their equipment, wherever they are located. Near Sevastopol - then near Sevastopol. Near Luhansk - then near Luhansk,” Zelensky said.

According to him, currently, active hostilities are taking place almost along the entire frontline - in the south, in Kharkiv region and in Donbas. “Today I especially want to thank the warriors of the 56th and 110th brigades, who are showing maximum resilience and heroism in the Avdiyivka direction. The warriors of the 53rd and 93rd brigades, who are defending the Bakhmut direction, defending courageously, intelligently, heroically,” he said.

He recalled that “the Russian military command was instructed to capture Donetsk region by the end of August. The end of August is already tomorrow. And in Donbas there are the Ukrainian flag and the Ukrainian heroes.”

Zelensky also drew the attention of all our people in Crimea: “please stay away from Russian military facilities, do not stay near Russian bases and military airfields, inform the special services of Ukraine of all the information you know about the occupiers, so that the liberation of Crimea can happen faster.”