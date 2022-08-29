Meeting in Ramstein format to be held in Germany on Sept 8 - command of US Air Force in Europe and Africa

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will be held at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on September 8, 2022, the command of the U.S. Air Force in Europe and Africa reported.

The U.S. Air Force Command in Europe and Africa said on its website on Monday that U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will hold a personal meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on September 8, 2022.

It is indicated that Austin again invited defense ministers and high-ranking military officials from around the world to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various security issues faced by U.S. allies and partners.