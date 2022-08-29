Facts

16:31 29.08.2022

Meeting in Ramstein format to be held in Germany on Sept 8 - command of US Air Force in Europe and Africa

1 min read
Meeting in Ramstein format to be held in Germany on Sept 8 - command of US Air Force in Europe and Africa

The next meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine will be held at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on September 8, 2022, the command of the U.S. Air Force in Europe and Africa reported.

The U.S. Air Force Command in Europe and Africa said on its website on Monday that U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will hold a personal meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on September 8, 2022.

It is indicated that Austin again invited defense ministers and high-ranking military officials from around the world to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and various security issues faced by U.S. allies and partners.

Tags: #ukraine #ramstein_format

MORE ABOUT

18:59 29.08.2022
ECHR to resume consideration of complaints against Ukraine

ECHR to resume consideration of complaints against Ukraine

13:23 29.08.2022
Sweden to provide Ukraine with SEK 1 bln of aid, including SEK 500 mln of military support – PM

Sweden to provide Ukraine with SEK 1 bln of aid, including SEK 500 mln of military support – PM

10:34 29.08.2022
Johnson believes next few months to be tough, but Ukraine to win, UK to recover

Johnson believes next few months to be tough, but Ukraine to win, UK to recover

09:42 29.08.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine to return to Donbas

Zelensky: Ukraine to return to Donbas

16:48 27.08.2022
Ukraine and Moldova abolish permits for intl cargo transportation from Sept

Ukraine and Moldova abolish permits for intl cargo transportation from Sept

13:34 27.08.2022
Britain will give Ukraine underwater drones, Ukrainian military being trained to use them - Defense Ministry

Britain will give Ukraine underwater drones, Ukrainian military being trained to use them - Defense Ministry

13:46 26.08.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine to receive 'customs visa-free regime' this year

Shmyhal: Ukraine to receive 'customs visa-free regime' this year

10:15 26.08.2022
There’s no intermediate position regarding support for Ukraine, Italy decides to be on side of freedom – FM

There’s no intermediate position regarding support for Ukraine, Italy decides to be on side of freedom – FM

10:55 25.08.2022
Portugal to continue to provide Ukraine with political, financial, military and humanitarian assistance – Foreign Minister

Portugal to continue to provide Ukraine with political, financial, military and humanitarian assistance – Foreign Minister

17:40 24.08.2022
On Independence Day, EC President along with Ukrainians, unfurl 30-meter Ukrainian flag on Brussels' central square

On Independence Day, EC President along with Ukrainians, unfurl 30-meter Ukrainian flag on Brussels' central square

AD

HOT NEWS

SBI checking validity of orders to remove property from Kyiv Airport, damage runways

"Negotiations" with Russia going well in southern direction of frontline – Podoliak

Mykolaiv mayor reports two dead, five wounded after enemy attack on city

Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

Kim reports victims after enemy attack on residential buildings in Mykolaiv center

LATEST

SBI checking validity of orders to remove property from Kyiv Airport, damage runways

"Negotiations" with Russia going well in southern direction of frontline – Podoliak

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT ON POWEFUL BLAST IN KHERSON

Mykolaiv mayor reports two dead, five wounded after enemy attack on city

Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

Kim reports victims after enemy attack on residential buildings in Mykolaiv center

Zaporizhia region governor hopes IAEA mission to help demilitarize ZNPP

So-called '109th regiment of DPR', Russian paratroopers retreat from their positions in Kherson region – Kakhovka command

Scholz: Germany to support Ukraine for as long as it takes

Ukraine expects from IAEA mission clear statement of facts of violation of nuclear safety protocols at ZNPP – Kuleba

AD
AD
AD
AD