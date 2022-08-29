So-called '109th regiment of DPR', Russian paratroopers retreat from their positions in Kherson region – Kakhovka command

The so-called "109th regiment of the DPR [Donetsk People's Republic]" and Russian paratroopers have run away from the battlefield in Kherson region, according to the Kakhovka Operational Command.

"The 109th regiment of the DPR has retreated from its positions in Kherson region, and the Russian paratroopers, who backed them, ran away from the battlefield," it said on Facebook on Monday.

At the same time, Head of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Pivden (South) Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk, at a Monday press briefing, refused to disclose any details about possible offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south.

"The most important thing we should know now is that any military operations requires silence. And the fact that any news from the front raise such an excitement is in fact very wrong under conditions of the hybrid war, during the informational war. We must realize that any actions, even very inspiring ones, have to be carried out and have a logic ending – only then they will be effective. So, there are news, they have inspired everyone, now we have to be patient and understand the rules and sequence of actions by military detachments," she said.