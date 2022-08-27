Facts

14:53 27.08.2022

Pentagon to spend over $180 mln to buy NASAMS for Ukraine, contract valid until Aug 2024

The U.S. Department of Defense announced the conclusion of a contract with Raytheon Co. worth $182 million for the purchase of advanced NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems for Ukraine.

"Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business, was awarded a $182 million contract for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, also known as NASAMS, a highly adaptable mid-range air defense solution. These systems are expected to be provided to Ukraine in response to that nation's need to defend against advanced air threats," according to a report on the company's website.

The US Department of Defense notes that the complexes will be produced in Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of August 23, 2024.

The funds were allocated as part of the so-called Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative implemented by Washington.

