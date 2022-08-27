Professionalism of Ukrainian nuclear scientists will save Ukraine and Europe from consequences of Russian terror at ZNPP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the Ukrainian nuclear scientists who ensure safety at Zaporizhia NPP.

"Ukrainian diplomats and our partners continue to fight for safety at Zaporizhia NPP on a daily basis. And today I want to thank all those who mobilize the world's reaction to Russian radiation blackmail, and all our nuclear scientists, all our power engineers, whose professionalism is now literally saving both Ukraine and Europe when they are overcoming the consequences of Russian terror at the plant," he said on Friday night.

According to him, "our nuclear scientists manage to save Zaporizhia NPP from the worst scenario, which is constantly provoked by Russian forces."

"Now the station has been connected to the energy system of Ukraine, they produce energy for Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, Zelensky said "the situation remains very risky and dangerous. Any disconnection of the station from the power grid, any actions by Russia that can provoke a shutdown of the reactors, will put the station one step before disaster."

"It is important that the IAEA mission arrive at the station as quickly as possible and help keep the nuclear power plant under Ukrainian control on a permanent basis. It is important that Russian troops leave the station and neighboring areas and the threat of shelling of the station disappears," Zelensky said.