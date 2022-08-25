Russians launch missile attack on Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region at night, no casualties – local authorities

On the night of Thursday, August 25, one of the merged territorial communities in Vyshgorod district was hit by a missile attack, without casualties, Head of Kyiv Regional Military District Oleksiy Kuleba said.

"At night, the enemy launched missile attacks on one of the merged territorial communities in Vyshgorod district. Two arrivals were recorded. There were no casualties and wounded among civilians in the morning. There were no fires or destruction of residential buildings or infrastructure," he said on his Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

Kuleba said the survey of the attacked territory continues.

"Other explosions heard by the inhabitants of the region are the work of our air defense," the administration's head said.