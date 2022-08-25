Death toll in missile strikes in Chaplyne rises to 25 – President's Office dpty head

Search and rescue operations have been completed in the village of Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk region, which was shelled by Russian invaders the day before, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"As a result of the shelling of the residential sector and the railway station, 25 people killed, two of them were children. An 11-year-old boy died under the rubble of a house, another six-year-old child died during a fire in a car near the railway station," Tymoshenko said in Telegram channel.

Some 31 people were wounded as a result of shelling.

According to chief of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin in Telegeram channel, three railway workers were among the killed, and four more railway workers were injured.

Kamyshin said the railway continues to operate.

"Even after such terrible days, we rise and continue to work on schedule and sew the country together from east to west," the official said.

Earlier it was reported about 22 killed and 22 wounded. In total, the invaders launched five missile attacks on the village.