Facts

09:29 25.08.2022

Death toll in missile strikes in Chaplyne rises to 25 – President's Office dpty head

1 min read
Death toll in missile strikes in Chaplyne rises to 25 – President's Office dpty head

Search and rescue operations have been completed in the village of Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk region, which was shelled by Russian invaders the day before, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"As a result of the shelling of the residential sector and the railway station, 25 people killed, two of them were children. An 11-year-old boy died under the rubble of a house, another six-year-old child died during a fire in a car near the railway station," Tymoshenko said in Telegram channel.

Some 31 people were wounded as a result of shelling.

According to chief of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin in Telegeram channel, three railway workers were among the killed, and four more railway workers were injured.

Kamyshin said the railway continues to operate.

"Even after such terrible days, we rise and continue to work on schedule and sew the country together from east to west," the official said.

Earlier it was reported about 22 killed and 22 wounded. In total, the invaders launched five missile attacks on the village.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #chaplyne

MORE ABOUT

09:24 25.08.2022
At night, invaders fire on four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, eight wounded, including three children – police chief

At night, invaders fire on four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, eight wounded, including three children – police chief

09:04 25.08.2022
Death toll in missile strike in Chaplyne rises to 22 – Zelensky

Death toll in missile strike in Chaplyne rises to 22 – Zelensky

09:10 22.08.2022
Invaders fire at Zelenodolska community of Dnipropetrovsk region using Uragan MLRS; woman killed, six wounded, including child

Invaders fire at Zelenodolska community of Dnipropetrovsk region using Uragan MLRS; woman killed, six wounded, including child

10:23 10.08.2022
Invaders shell Nikopol district from territory of Zaporizhia NPP – Yermak

Invaders shell Nikopol district from territory of Zaporizhia NPP – Yermak

09:48 10.08.2022
Number of people killed as result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district up to 13 people

Number of people killed as result of Russian shelling in Nikopol district up to 13 people

09:28 04.08.2022
Invaders fire at Nikopol, Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, woman wounded – local authorities

Invaders fire at Nikopol, Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, woman wounded – local authorities

18:44 20.07.2022
Impossible to harvest over 12,000 ha in Dnipropetrovsk region – local governor

Impossible to harvest over 12,000 ha in Dnipropetrovsk region – local governor

18:53 19.07.2022
Enemy shells recreation center in Nikopol, tractor brigade in Zelenodilska community, no casualties reported

Enemy shells recreation center in Nikopol, tractor brigade in Zelenodilska community, no casualties reported

13:27 25.06.2022
Woman injured amid shelling attack on Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian forces

Woman injured amid shelling attack on Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian forces

09:20 01.06.2022
In Dnipropetrovsk region, enemy artillery again fires on Zelenodolsk community

In Dnipropetrovsk region, enemy artillery again fires on Zelenodolsk community

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU repels Russian offensive in three directions – General Staff

As result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, 376 children killed, 733 wounded – PGO

Death toll in missile strike in Chaplyne rises to 22 – Zelensky

Zelensky proposes holding UN Summit of Future in Kyiv

Ukraine has no right to lose support of societies of foreign states, cede initiative to Russia – Zelensky

LATEST

Viсtor Pinchuk Foundation hands over 12 Furia UAV to Armed Forces of Ukraine

Shmyhal to visit Germany in early Sept

PGO: over UAH 300 mln belonged to son of fugitive president transferred to Armed Forces of Ukraine

AFU repels Russian offensive in three directions – General Staff

As result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, 376 children killed, 733 wounded – PGO

Portugal to continue to provide Ukraine with political, financial, military and humanitarian assistance – Foreign Minister

UN Secretariat to support any IAEA mission through Kyiv to Zaporizhia NPP – Guterres

Russians launch missile attack on Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region at night, no casualties – local authorities

Russia must withdraw troops, equipment from Zaporizhia NPP – G7 ambassadors at meeting with Energoatom president

IN CHAPLYNE AGGRESSOR KILLS 25 PEOPLE, INJURES 31 – TYMOSHENKO

AD
AD
AD
AD