On Independence Day, EC President along with Ukrainians, unfurl 30-meter Ukrainian flag on Brussels' central square

On Independence Day of Ukraine, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, together with Ukrainians, unfurled a 30-meter flag of the Ukrainian state on the central square of Brussels.

The event was held as part of the celebration of Independence Day in Belgium.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, about 1,000 Ukrainians from among diplomats, refugees, diaspora and others gathered at Grand-Place in Brussels on Wednesday morning. They were also joined by Europeans – representatives of diplomacy from Lithuania, Great Britain, Poland, Australia, Belgium and European institutions, in particular, von der Leyen and Vice President Margaritis Schinas.

The celebration started with the fact that the symbol of Brussels, Manneken Pis, put on the Ukrainian national costume. After that, Head of the Ukrainian mission to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov, von der Leyen and the Ukrainians unfurled a 30-meter yellow and blue flag on Grand-Place. The president of the European Commission was also dressed in Ukrainian national colors - a yellow jacket and a blue blouse. Next to them, a little Ukrainian woman with a wreath on her head was unfurling the flag. Ukrainians sang the national anthem and chanted "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes! Glory to the nation! Death to the enemies! Other Ukrainian songs were also played.