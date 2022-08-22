Facts

Podoliak on FSB's ‘disclosure’ of Dugina's murder: Ru-propaganda creating fictional worlds again

Podoliak on FSB's ‘disclosure’ of Dugina's murder: Ru-propaganda creating fictional worlds again

Adviser to the head of the President’s Office Mykhailo Podoliak, commenting on the statement of the FSB of the Russian Federation about Ukraine's alleged involvement in the murder of the daughter of Russian propagandist Alexander Dugin, stressed that Russian propaganda is again creating fictional worlds: a Ukrainian woman and her 12-year-old child are "appointed" guilty of blowing up a car.

“Ru-propaganda lives in a fictional world: Ukrainian woman and her 12-year-old child were ‘assigned’ responsible for blowing up the car of propagandist Dugina. Surprisingly, they did not find the ‘Estonian visa’ on the spot. Vipers in Russian special services started an intraspecies fight,” Podoliak said on Twitter.

Earlier, the FSB of the Russian Federation said that the murder of Daria Dugina - the daughter of Russian propagandist Alexander Dugin – was solved, accusing Ukraine of involvement. Two days have passed since the car was blown up.

The FSB suspects in the murder a citizen of Ukraine Natalia Vovk, who arrived in Russia on July 23 with her 12-year-old daughter.

Earlier, a car belonging to Russian propagandist Alexander Dugin was blown up in Moscow region near the village of Bolshye Vyazemy. There was Dugin's daughter in the car, who died on the spot. The propagandist himself, according to Russian reports, was hospitalized after the death of his daughter.

