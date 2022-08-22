Facts

17:43 22.08.2022

Format of coordination of security policy of Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary presented in Kyiv

Format of coordination of security policy of Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary presented in Kyiv

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak presented the "Kyiv Initiative" in Kyiv on Monday, a format for discussing security challenges in Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.

"The goal of the Kyiv Initiative is to coordinate our efforts. First of all, in matters of security … We talked about the continuation of sanctions pressure, about future security guarantees for Ukraine," Yermak said at a briefing after the meeting.

According to him, consultations will be held on an ongoing basis. "Once a month we will conduct this in the video format, and we will also expand the circle of participants in this initiative," he said.

"This format is considered as a platform for discussing joint security challenges for the Central and Eastern Europe region in the context of Russian aggression and against Ukraine," the website of the President's Office also reports.

The meeting was attended, along with Yermak, by advisers to the heads of state and government of seven countries.

Answering a question about the pace of arms supplies to Ukraine, Yermak said that "support is not decreasing, but, on the contrary, is increasing." "It is necessary to show this by the victories of our Armed Forces ... We have received the full support of our partners today to provide support to our Armed Forces," he said.

Yermak also noted that by the end of August, the first document is expected to appear – the recommendations of the Yermak-Rasmussen group on the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine.

