Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian heroes killed in war with Russia – Zaluzhny

Almost 9,000 Ukrainian heroes killed in the war with Russia, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"Not only servicemen and not only those who took up arms take part in this war, but our little children, who are not to blame for anything at all, except for the fact that they were born here and at this particular time. They are really nothing they do not understand what is happening, but they definitely need protection both near Soledar, Bakhmut, Velyka Novosilka, and here, because their father went to the frontline and, perhaps, is one of those almost 9,000 heroes who died," Zaluzhny said at the Defenders. Roll Call forum on Monday.