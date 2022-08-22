About 60 countries, intl organizations to take part in Crimea Platform second summit – Kuleba

About 60 countries and international organizations will take part in the second summit of the International Crimea Platform on August 23, including about 40 at the level of presidents and prime ministers, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"As of today, participation in the second summit of the International Crimea Platform has already been confirmed by about 60 countries and international organizations. Among them, about 40 at the level of presidents and prime ministers. I will not disclose all the details so as not to make it easier for our enemy. Tomorrow you will see everything," Kuleba said in a video statement on Monday.

He said the Crimea platform will become truly global in 2022. Its geography will expand, in particular, due to the countries of the African continent and the other side of the Atlantic, Kuleba said.

"We have already received confirmation from new countries and international countries of organizations. The level of participants will also be higher. Last year, out of 46 delegations, some 15 were represented at the level of heads of state, government and parliaments, and three more at the level of heads of international institutions," he said.

The minister said that in order to make the Crimea Platform truly global, Ukraine actively convinced the states of all continents that this format is not only about Crimea, but in general about justice, international law, respect for borders and adherence to the principle of territorial integrity.

"The absolute majority of the states of the world feel that the observance of these principles is the basis for the security of their own countries and their people. Therefore, the whole world is interested in the success of the International Crimea Platform, the purpose of which is the de-occupation of Crimea and the restoration of international law," he said.

Kuleba believes that Crimea Platform summit is especially relevant now, amid the full-scale war.

"Russian aggression demonstrates how acute the issue of completing the occupation of Crimea is. After all, Russia uses the captured peninsula as a military base for its aggression and destabilization of the whole world. The return of Crimea under the control of Ukraine will ensure the security of the entire Black Sea region, Europe and the world. The fact that the number of participants of the Crimea Platform Summit has increased by more than a third, and the geography of participation has become truly global, indicating that the whole world is on the side of Ukraine in the issue of the return of Crimea," he said.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the return of Crimea is one of the key principles of the diplomatic team of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"This is the task that we will never leave or forget. Justice will be restored, and Crimea was, is and will be Ukraine," Kuleba said.