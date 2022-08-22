Facts

12:47 22.08.2022

SBI notifies ex-head of ammonia pipeline enterprise of suspicion in causing $1.5 mlm damage to Ukraine

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) notified the former head of the state-owned monopoly enterprise providing services for the transportation of liquid ammonia through the main ammonia pipeline (Ukrkhimtransammiak) that he is suspended of official negligence.

"He created the conditions under which the Russian company seized money from our state. Because of his actions, Ukraine lost $1.5 million, which the Russian company subsequently sued with the International Commercial Arbitration Court at the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry," the SBI said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the SBI, at the end of 2016, the head of the state-owned enterprise of Ukraine did not ensure that customers fulfill the terms of the contract for the transit of liquid ammonia.

Later, according to the report, the International Commercial Arbitration Court at the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry took the side of the Russian joint-stock company and recovered more than $1.5 million from the Ukrainian enterprise, and the Supreme Court of Ukraine also upheld this decision.

"Thus, the head of the state-owned enterprise is suspected of official negligence, that is, improper performance of his official duties due to a dishonest attitude towards them, which entailed grave consequences for the legally protected rights, freedoms and interests of individual legal entities (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine )," the SBI said.

Procedural guidance in criminal proceedings is carried out by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Tags: #ukrkhimtransammiak #sbi

