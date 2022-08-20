Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 9 people, 4 of them children, they are in bad condition – Kim

Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim has said that the number of victims of enemy shelling of high-rise buildings and private houses in Voznesensk has increased to 9 people, including 4 children, they are in bad condition.

"As of 13:30. 9 wounded, including 4 children. Children are all badly injured. Age from 3 to 17 years," he wrote in his Telegram channel. A fragment of a Russian rocket tore out the eye of a child in Voznesensk, the girl is being transported to Mykolaiv, he added.

As reported, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, in turn, reported the destruction and fire after shelling.

"Shells and debris from them hit one five-story residential building and around five one-story buildings and damaged them. Structural elements from the first to the fifth floor were damaged in the five-story building, balconies collapsed, windows were broken…A fire broke out on the balcony of the apartment on the fifth floor after shelling," the service said don Facebook.

The fire was extinguished in an area of five square meters.