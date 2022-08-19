Facts

20:09 19.08.2022

UAH 200,000 must be transferred to Oschadbank for permission to make business trip abroad

1 min read
On September 1, the Ukrainian government launches the eVidriadzhennia program in an experimental mode that will allow individual entrepreneurs and companies to send employees, who are currently subject to the ban on traveling abroad, on short-term business trips under certain conditions, Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who is also the Digital Transformation Minister of Ukraine, has said.

"Get ready for the launch of eVidriadzhennia: submit tax statements, pay a single social contribution, transfer UAH 200,000 to the account in Oschadbank seven days before the business trip," he said on the Telegram channel.

Fedorov added that the average wage in a company must be at least UAH 20,000 and that an enterprise will be allowed to send not more than 10% of its employees on a business trip at a time, while the duration of the business trip must not exceed seven days.

According to the minister, from September 1, it will be possible to apply for permission for a business trip abroad on the Diia portal in a few clicks.

